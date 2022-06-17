European Commission recommends Ukraine as a candidate for membership

Posted on June 17, 2022 0

Ukraine is one step closer to joining the European Union after the European Commission recommended that the country should be granted candidate status.

It is the first step in a long process to becoming a member of the EU.

The decision comes a day after French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian prime minister Mario Draghi and Romanian president Klaus Iohannis vowed to back Ukraine’s bid following a visit to the country’s capital Kyiv.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link European Commission recommends Ukraine as a candidate for membership