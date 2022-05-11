EuroMillions: UK’s biggest National Lottery winner claims ticket to scoop record £184m jackpot

A claim has been received for the record-breaking £184 million EuroMillions jackpot prize won by a single UK ticket-holder.

The lucky ticket-holder has become the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29 – plus the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9.

One ticket matched all seven numbers to win £184,262,899.10, instantly making the holder worth more than footballers Harry Kane (£33 million) and Paul Pogba (£64 million) combined.

The winner can now buy four Caribbean islands, with a few million to spare, or the equivalent of 11 six-bedroom luxury properties in London’s affluent Hyde Park.

The winner is also catapulted to the top of the National Lottery’s rich list.

As with all major prizes, the claim will now go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the Games Rules Terms and Conditions are adhered to and the integrity of The National Lottery is protected.

This is the second EuroMillions jackpot won in the UK this year, with the £109m jackpot from the draw on 4 February claimed a few days after the draw. This lucky ticket-holder chose to remain anonymous.

Only 14 players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the previous record-holder an anonymous winner of £170 million in October 2019.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “This is absolutely incredible news.

“Last night saw history made with the biggest ever National Lottery prize won by a single UK ticket-holder, and we’re ecstatic that we’ve now received a claim.

“Our focus now is on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing and record-breaking win.”

