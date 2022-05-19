EuroMillions: Britain’s biggest-ever lottery winners say scooping jackpot ‘didn’t feel real’

Britain’s biggest-ever lottery winners have discussed their £184 million Euromillions win, suggesting it doesn’t “feel real”.

Joe and Jess Thwaite went public with their win on Thursday and were asked how they reacted when they first found out.

Both believed there had been a mistake when Joe’s lottery app informed them that they had scooped the life-changing prize.

“We just kind of thought… It’s obviously wrong, there’s something wrong with the app,” Jess said.

“But let’s go with it and enjoy this moment of thinking we’ve won the lottery because it obviously isn’t real”.

