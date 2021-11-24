Euphoria season two: Fans say Zendaya is ‘coming for the Emmys again’ as first teaser drops

HBO has released the first look at the return of its hit teen drama Euphoria.

The series, which stars Zendaya, aired its first season back in 2019, following up with two Christmas specials last year.

Euphoria focuses on California high school student and recovering addict Rue (Zendaya), as well as her high school peers. It has attracted both praise and criticism for its no-holds-barred depiction of sex and drug use among teenagers.

In the new teaser, it is implied that Rue is once again using drugs, as she is seen dancing manically around the room.

We get a brief look at some of the other characters, including Hunter Schafer’s Jules, and a look at some out-of-context images, which includes someone holding a gun.

Fans of the series reacted positively to the footage, with one person writing: “Am I gonna be the only one rewatching this over and over till season two comes out?”

“The production and design of this show NEVER ceases to amaze me,” someone else wrote.

“Here we go again for this MASTERPIECE,” wrote another. “Zendaya is coming for the Emmys again just for that initial scene lol.”

Last year, Zendaya won the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the season one episode “Made You Look”.

Euphoria returns on 10 January 2022 on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

