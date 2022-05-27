Eugene Diamond League 2022 schedule and start times for Prefontaine Classic

The Prefontaine Classic is back in Eugene to serve up a preview of what’s to come at the World Championships on the west coast this summer.

The 2022 Diamond League season continued at Birmingham last week and this weekend’s meet doubles up as a Diamond League round too.

The event, split over two days, features several star-studded fields, including 13 individual Olympic champions at Hayward Field.

The women’s 100m, which is headlined by Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, should produce fireworks, with Dina Asher-Smith also on the start list.

While the men’s 100m is also loaded, despite Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs forced to withdraw through injury, meaning with US stars Christian Coleman, Trayvon Bromell, Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley will be joined by Canada’s Andre De Grasse. Here’s schedule for all the action from Eugene:

Times local PDT (BST currently eight hours ahead)

19:30 Women’s 10,000 Meters – USATF Championship

20:15 Men’s 10,000 Meters – USATF Championship

20:55 Women’s Two Mile

21:12 Women’s 5000 Meters

21:35 Men’s 5000 Meters

12:20 Women’s High Jump

12:29 Men’s 1500 Meters

12:33 Women’s Long Jump

12:41 Women’s Para 100 Meters T63

12:49 Men’s Para 400 Meters T62

12:56 Men’s Pole Vault

13:04 Men’s 400 Meter Hurdles

13:10 Men’s 5000 Meters

13:33 Women’s 100 Meters

13:38 Women’s Discus

13:43 Women’s 100 Meter Hurdles

13:49 Women’s 1500 Meters

14:00 Men’s 400 Meters

14:04 Men’s Shot Put

14:06 Women’s 800 Meters

14:14 Women’s 3000 Meter Steeplechase

14:33 Women’s 200 Meters

14:39 Men’s Bowerman Mile

14:52 Men’s 100 Meters

