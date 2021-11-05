EU warns of ‘serious consequences’ for UK in Northern Ireland Brexit trade row

The European Commission has accused the UK government of failing to “engage” in talks over post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland and warned of “serious consequences” if Boris Johnson suspends the arrangements by triggering Article 16.

The warning came after talks in Brussels between Brexit minister David Frost and Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič ended in deadlock.

Lord Frost said that progress on UK concerns about the operation of Boris Johnson’s Northern Ireland Protocol had been “limited”.

But Mr Šefčovič said the UK side had failed to engage with significant proposals put forward by the EU to make life easier for businesses moving goods between Northern Ireland and the British mainland.

In an indication that Brussels patience is running out, he said that further talks scheduled for next week in London would be an “important” moment in the process.

