EU warns it will use ‘all measures at its disposal’ if UK overrides Northern Ireland protocol

The European Commission has warned it will retaliate and use “all measures at its disposal” if the UK presses ahead with a threatened bill to override the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It comes after Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, proposed new legislation overwriting parts of the post-Brexit deal, telling MPs in it will be published in the “coming weeks”.

In a statement after Ms Truss’s statement, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said he had “significant concerns” about the plan, warning that “unilateral actions are not acceptable”.

He added: “Should the UK decide to move ahead with a bill disapplying constitutive elements of the Protocol as announced today by the UK government, the EU will need to respond with all measures at its disposal.

“Our overarching objective is to find joint solutions within the framework of the Protocol. That is the way to ensure legal certainty and predictability for people and businesses in Northern Ireland.”

More follows

