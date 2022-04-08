EU targets Putin’s daughters in new sanctions

The EU has targeted Vladimir Putin’s daughters in its latest raft of sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The move comes shortly after the US announced sanctions against the Russian president’s adult daughters.

More follows…

