EU hails ‘welcome change of tone’ as UK backs away from suspending Northern Ireland Brexit deal

The EU has hailed a “welcome change of tone” in talks on the Northern IrelandBrexit deal, suggesting the UK is backing away from threats to suspend it.

Both sides have also agreed to focus on medicines and customs red tape – not the role of the European Court of Justice – when they meet again – in a further sign that the crisis can be averted.

Strikingly, the Brexit minister David Frost did not repeat his threat to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, in a statement following the meeting with the European Commission.

At a media briefing in London, Maros Sefcovic, the Commission vice-president, called the issue of delivering medicines across the Irish Sea “low-hanging fruit” that could “open other doors” to wider agreement.

And he said: “I acknowledge and welcome the change in tone of discussion with David Frost today, and I hope this will lead to tangible results for the people in Northern Ireland.”

Boris Johnson had been moving closer to triggering Article 16 – almost certainly resulting in a damaging trade war with the EU – but the sleaze scandal has sapped his authority in recent days.

There have been indications of UK cold feet since Wednesday, when Lord Frost acknowledged the risk of “massive and disproportionate retaliation” from Brussels.

Ireland has argued Brussels would have no choice but to suspend last Christmas’s trade deal for the entire UK, which could result in punishing tariffs for exporters.

Many Conservative MPs are known to be nervous about effectively re-running the Brexit battle – having been elected on a platform to “get Brexit done”.

more follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link EU hails ‘welcome change of tone’ as UK backs away from suspending Northern Ireland Brexit deal