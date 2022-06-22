EU candidacy status for Ukraine will set example, says Belarus opposition leader

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has said that the European Union “must” grant candidate status to Moldova and Ukraine.

In an interview with Euronews, Ms Tsikhanouskaya stated that the historic decision could set an “example” for Belarus as well as other European countries.

“Who deserves it more than Ukraine? They are paying with their lives for Europe”, said the nation’s exiled opposition leader.

“We want to have such a perspective for the future… Belarus was, is, and will be part of Europe.”

