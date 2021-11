The UK government is urging British people to leave Ethiopia immediately as the security situation is “deteriorating”.

Africa minister Vicky Ford said that the government is advising against travel to the whole country.

She called on all British nationals in Ethiopia to leave “now while commercial flights are readily available”.

More follows

