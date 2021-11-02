The price of Ethereum (ether) has hit a new all-time high amid a resurgent crypto market.

The cryptocurrency reached above $4,470 on Tuesday morning, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index, pushing the overall crypto market above $2.7 trillion for the first time in its history.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto market

Ethereum’s price increase has been spurred on by a surge in the use of its blockchain network, which is used to transact NFTs, as well as expectation that it will prove fundamental in any future metaverse, which are being built by tech giants like Meta (formerly Facebook).

Several other leading cryptocurrencies also saw new record highs, including Polkadot (DOT), while bitcoin also recently experienced a new all-time high.

The price gains follow predictions from several leading crypto analysts that BTC and the rest of the cryptocurrency market would experience a record-breaking end to 2021.

More to follow.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ethereum price smashes record high amid metaverse and NFT buzz