Ethan Crumbley’s parents denied $500,000 bail reduction in Oxford school shooting case

The parents of alleged Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley won’t be able to lower the $500,000 individual bail requirements they are facing ahead of their trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a Michigan court decided on Friday.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of failing to stop Ethan from allegedly killing four of his classmates and injuring others at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, this November.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be update with new information.

