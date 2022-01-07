Ethan Crumbley’s parents denied $500,000 bail reduction in Oxford school shooting case

The parents of alleged Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley won’t be able to lower the $500,000 individual bail requirements they are facing ahead of their trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a Michigan court decided on Friday.
James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of failing to stop Ethan from allegedly killing four of his classmates and injuring others at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, this November.
