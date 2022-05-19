Ethan Crumbley hoped that the Oxford school mass shooting would “cause Biden to get impeached” according to an alleged diary entry in a new court filing.

The 15-year-old is accused of killing four students and wounding seven others, including a teacher, when he went on a rampage at Oxford High School outside Detroit, Michigan, last November.

The diary entry was disclosed by lawyers for his parents, who are fighting to prevent the journal, his text messages to a friend, and internet searches on school shootings, being used as evidence when their case goes to trial later this year.

“Hopefully my shooting will cause Biden to get impeached,” the teenager wrote in the journal entry that was filed in court on Wednesday.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are trying to prevent the jury in their case hearing any details on alleged affairs, drinking and marijuana use, the state of their house and horse hobby, all of which have been raised by prosecutors, according to The Detroit Free Press. Their lawyers say that none of these details are relevant in the case.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ethan Crumbley planned Oxford school shooting ‘to get Biden impeached’