'Eternals' Traditional Wedding Scene Featuring A Kiss Irks Many Desi-Fans

Marvel’s most ambitious project, Eternals, is finally here, but it seems to have irked the sentiments of many Indian MCU fans. While the early reviews ended up revealing Marvel’s surprise, they even impacted the Eternals overall rating on Rotten Tomatoes as well. But despite all reports, Indian MCU fans didn’t miss the opportunity to catch all the action in cinema halls, only to return home disappointed. While Avengers struck a chord with the audience, the Chloe Zhao directorial was not only lengthy but even failed to connect with the audience. And in addition to the existing issues, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden’s kissing scene too left many desi-fans disappointed.

While Chan and Madden’s on-screen characters tied the knot according to Indian traditions, the kiss scene during the wedding left many fans baffled. Needless to say, many desi-Twitter users took to the microblogging site to share their views. Here are a few reactions:

I am never going to shut up about the fact that Marvel thinks people kiss at Hindu weddings. pic.twitter.com/oNAXokB5SP — 🌻ऐंग्री शाही पनीर🌻 (@kya_hai_yaaaarr) November 9, 2021

Where’s the flower that covers it ? Uncultured Marvel https://t.co/gtRz8Rp7JK — Vasee (@vaseemessi) November 10, 2021

Marvel, we will be kicked out of our own wedding, please 😭 https://t.co/uB5QFUOgyG — Mridu ⚯͛ (@mj_aIways) November 10, 2021

They need to understand the culture if they want it to be captured truthfully…. Not for the sake of just shooting it in Indian atmosphere or clothes… https://t.co/bt9Zfu4F0w — MOKSH Patel (@Moksh1702) November 10, 2021

Eternals also features Marvel’s first openly gay character, essayed by Brian Tyree Henry. And a same-sex kissing scene resulted in many countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait banning the movie. Actress Angelina Jolie, who plays Thena, opened up about the ban and said, “I still don’t understand how we live in a world today where there’s still (people who) would not see the family Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and the love. How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn’t approve or appreciate it is ignorant.”

One of the longest films in Marvel’s history, Eternals, has been doing a pretty decent business in the domestic circuit despite facing tough competition from Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s cop-drama Soryavanshi.

