Eternals Star Salma Hayek Is 'Very Nervous' About Visiting India. Here's Why

After introducing the audience to the Avengers, Marvel ended their most successful superhero saga in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame. But the end marked a new beginning over the giant production house as it came up with a Phase 4 plan, which till now has dropped a couple of movies and series like Loki, WandaVision, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Well, the appreciation of these projects motivated Marvel to release their most ambitious project, Eternals. Despite a couple of mixed early reviews spoiling its rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the buzz surrounding Chloe Zhao’s directorial seems to be pretty strong on social media. And the presence of an ensemble star cast comprising of Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan and Kit Harington surely serves as a positive factor in alluring the audience to the cinema halls.

With Eternals releasing in India and other parts of the globe today, the movie has been the topic of discussion since its makers dropped the first teaser, which gave a glimpse of a Bollywood reference. Apart from an important character essaying the role of a Hindi movie superstar, the Marvel project also features veteran Bollywood actor, Harish Patel. And given the Indian connection, the desi-audience has been quite excited to catch all the action. But it’s actress Salma Hayek’s latest comment that has grabbed everyone’s attention. In a recent interview, Hayek expressed her desire to visit India. She said, “I have a dream of taking my mother and daughter and going on a journey through India. Except, I am very nervous because there are so many places and every time I ask someone if there are generations of girls, where should they start their visit, I get confused. But next time I have a break, maybe I will do this.”

A few days earlier, Hayek’s Eternals co-star Angelina Jolie had shared details about her special connection with India, as she revealed her plans to visit the country once again. “I felt a part of the country. I felt the energy, the intensity and the humanity. I would like to come back again soon,” Jolie said.

After several delays, Marvel’s 26th movie, Eternals, is finally releasing today (worldwide). But it is expected to face tough competition from Rohit Shetty’s cop-drama, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

