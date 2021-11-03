‘Eternals’ Review: The Chloé Zhao Directorial Is Unlike Any Other Marvel Movie And For The Right Reasons

Like Salma Hayek’s Ajak says in the first few scenes of the film “It is time.” The next big-ticket Marvel movie is here and it is unlike another MCU movie. Yes, for the right reasons. The film introduces us to new superheroes and boasts of an incredible, inclusive ensemble cast starring names like Gemma Chan (Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman), Angelina Jolie (Thena), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lia McHugh (Spriye), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Barry Keoghan (Druig) , Don Lee (Gilgamesh) and Harish Patel (karun). Like that was not enough, it is directed by Academy-Award winning Chloé Zhao of Nomadland fame. The saga is her own take on the superhero template with a side of diversity that is fun and did I say, inclusive? She also brings vulnerability to the table; while the Eternals serve as the inspiration for myths and legends throughout the history of the MCU spanning 7,000 years, they also struggle with issues like identity, purpose and faith. All while exploring humanity’s place in the cosmos and pushing for Marvel’s grand scheme of things, pushing the envelope beyond orientation, race and Avengers. Coupled with a female gaze, no less. Having said that, the film is also indulgent at times and too ambitious for its own good. The runtime of 157 minutes doesn’t help the case either. But nothing can take away from the fact that it is here with the heart at the right place. So, is it worth the watch? Find out the detailed review below.

Okay, so I don’t get all the hate and the review-bombing that has come Eternals’ way! Yes, it is no Avengers: Endgame but it is imperative to remember that is Marvel’s 26th film and it took fans over a decade to feel the jolt when Iron Man did what he did (it still feels spoilery to talk about the ending of Endgame). While Shang-Chi, MCU’s first Asian superhero opened the gate for more standalone origin stories, Eternals could be overwhelming for few for it’s sheer strength and the many character arcs. However, it all sits well in Marvel’s phase 4 plan that holds great value for multiverse reality and most importantly diversity with not just the first deaf and mute superhero Makkari in MCU but also the first openly-gay character. Like Kumail Nanjiani tweeted, “Looks like we’re upsetting the right people.” So, that says something! Now, let’s discuss the how and what, shall we?

Let’s get the cat out of the bag- the studio has previously shied away from mainstream LGBTQIA representation. But with a queer superhero Phastos and a gay kiss that’s pissing homophobes and snowflakes, Eternals is back in the game and how! It also comes bearing the first sex-scene, albeit hushed. And this is just the tip of the iceberg. Let’s start with the Prime Eternal, Ajak, played by the formidable Mexican actress Salma Hayek who is glowing from within, quite literally, as the leader of the immortal beings with superhuman powers who reunite to battle the evil Deviants. A Latina woman becomes a Marvel superhero in her fifties, beating ageism at its game is probably my biggest thrill as a fan and woman. She is obviously joined by Thena brought to life by none other than Angelina Jolie. Needless to say, it’s a welcome change to see an older woman character depicted as the Goddess of war instead of the reductive maternal graphs that we have come to see over the years. At an age where women are offered side roles, she plays a warrior and with valour. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have chinks in her armour. With some of the most emotionally-charged scenes, Jolie does all the talking with few dialogues and eyes alone.

While we are still at representation, the biggest hoot is reserved for Kingo, the first South Asian superhero that is portrayed by Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani and in a way that only he could have. Rejecting all the brown dude tropes and stereotypes in Hollywood about them being geeks and nerds, the actor is shown as a kohl-wearing, Bollywood legend, singing and dancing out trilogies and I can’t see why that can’t happen in real life. Although, I have some complaints about the said song but it can be ignored in the light of the pair that is Kingo and Karun essayed by Harish Patel who has done a fine job of making his presence felt with his signature dialogue delivery. It is no blink-and-miss appearance; he is the ever-trusting valet with the best punches that he belts out in Hindi even. In fact, look no further, you have a new fave on-screen duo!

With the Hindi and Ganesh Ji solemnizing big family events, the brown girl in me feels seen and included in a way that I had never felt in any Marvel movie. Believe me, it will also make you go ‘dishoom’ at one point and if that doesn’t sell it, I don’t know what will.

We are not done yet; Chloé Zhao is the third woman after Anna Boden and Cate Shortland to direct an MCU film. She is also the second Asian American after Destin Daniel Cretton to helm a film for the studio and that’s not even the best part! Her sensibilities can be seen sprinkled throughout the film – shot beautifully, depicting heroes’ resilience against a dysfunctional familial relationship setting. In fact, even with the many characters and their overlapping arcs, her screenplay helps you from getting confused and lost in the trenches of time when the narrative jumps from different places and times in history like the Hiroshima explosion and Babylon ruins among others. Instead Zhao along with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo, she has spun out a fun premise that, like mentioned before, helps further Marvel Studios’ efforts at being more diverse and inclusive. With drama, comedy, thrills and poetic justice entwined together with the superhero stuff in the right measure. It also makes way for internal conflicts that make for the most rousing and interesting sequences. Friendship and family also take centre stage in signature Zhao style which not only pushes the boundaries beyond the world of Avengers but also retains the intimacy and vulnerabilities that also make them relatable. She one stated that the Eternals “have lived among us for so long, (they have) the same struggles like identity, purpose, faith, personal freedom versus greater good — all the duality and flaws that make us human” and its rings true every single time.

Also, this wasn’t the case earlier. We grew up with role models who couldn’t falter and couldn’t afford to make mistakes. But times have changed and so has the tide; I could be wrong but it was most evident when Thor’s body image issue and his struggle with mental health was part of Endgame’s cultural impact. It was further explored in the MCU’s most promising and gratifying offering of the phase 4 slate – WandaVision. And now with Eternals, the studio has given the pandemic-stricken world more ways to cope and vent. I can say so on behalf of the fandom at least apart from the review-bombers.

But what struck me the most is how the big showdown called the Emergence, that the Eternals are trying their best to stop from happening and endangering human life, looks exactly like the inimitable natural calamity that climate activists have warned us about. With the threats about global warming and climate crisis looming over us, it doesn’t seem like the figment of imagination. The film also tackles blind faith in leaders and the consequences of unquestioned loyalty. It doesn’t get more topical than that!

However, the Zhao directorial also goes through its dip when it conveniently moves characters around with little logic. Also, except from probably Thena’s costume (which did seem a tad bit sexualized for a woman warrior), the others were seen sporting ill-fitted garbs that did nothing for their stature. I’m looking at Sprite and Sersi’s costumes that did more harm than good.

It is also half an hour too long and too ambitious for its own good; because there are so many characters and new superheroes that one can get acquainted with in a feature film. In fact, the generous runtime, goes into discovering the heroes and learning about their super powers. Which is why the film also feels like a precursor to the events of the future. But now that we have been introduced to them, maybe the payoff will be better in the sequel that characters deserve.

There is a lot going on here but Eternals deserve your time and love for everything it tries to achieve in a single film and Marvel’s timely message that it is trying to get across. The message that we superheroes are not exclusive and we deserve to see people like us leading the mantle. So, watch it for Chloé Zhao’s fine eye, brown excellence and the two end-credit scenes that I’m dying to talk about!

Eternals is all set to release on November 5.

