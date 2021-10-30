'Eternals' Actress Angelina Jolie On Her Special Connection With India: 'I Felt A Part Of The Country'

Angelina Jolie, who is all set to join the Marvel Universe with Chloé Zhao’s upcoming movie Eternals, seems pretty excited about the project. While the movie trailer left everyone on the edge of their seats, early critic reviews suggest Eternals to be one of Marvel’s biggest projects, post Avengers: Endgame. But what has grabbed desi-MCU fans attention is the addition of veteran Bollywood actor Harish Patel, popularly known by his on-screen character name, Ibu Hatela. Apart from Patel’s casting, the plot of the Marvel project also features a Bollywood twist with Kumail Nanjiani’s Eternal character, Kingo, becoming a Hindi cinema superstar to hide his true identity and blend with the humans.

While the desi-connect has got fans all excited, Jolie, in a recent interview, was recently quizzed if she ever thought about starring in a Bollywood movie. “I don’t know how good I would be at it,” she said. The Academy Award-winning actress even shared the excitement around Eternals Bollywood-related scenes. “We all loved that angle. We were so excited when he (Kumail Nanjiani) was doing his scenes. It was this exciting part of the film, and we thought it was so cool. We used to love when he used to practise. It is a great and exciting addition to the film.”

Jolie, who visited India in 2006 for the shoot of ‘A Mighty Heart’ also revealed that she feels a special connection with Indian, and would like to visit the country soon. “I felt a part of the country. I felt the energy, the intensity and the humanity. I would like to come back again soon,” she added.

With the box office success of Marvel’s previous Phase 4 releases: Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the studio is all set to introduce a new team of superheroes in MCU with Eternals. Helmed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, Eternals will also feature Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan and Brian Tyree Henry in pivotal roles. After several delays, the film will finally hit the cinema halls worldwide on November 5.

