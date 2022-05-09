Escaped Alabama inmate Casey White has been captured after a police chase and prison guard Vicky White hospitalised with a self-indflicted gunshot wound.

The capture of White came after the car he was in overturned during persuit by law enforcement, confirmed US Marshal Marty Keely.

“We got a dangerous man off the street today,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told AL.com.

“He is never going to see the light of day again.”

No law enforcement officers fired their weapons during the capture of the inmate and the prison guard, US Marshal Keely confirmed.

Sheriff Singleton said that following the chase Casey White had surrendered to law enforcement.

“This has ended a very long and stressful and challenging week and a half” added the sheriff.

“It ended the way we knew it would – with them in custody.”

The sheriff said about Vicky White: “I hope she survives this … she has some answers to give us.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Escaped Alabama inmate captured and prison guard hospitalised with gunshot wound