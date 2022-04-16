Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight

Errol Spence Jr returns to the ring after after a 16-month absence when he takes on Yordenis Ugas tonight.

The unbeaten Spence Jr (27-0, 21 knockouts) puts his WBC and IBF welterweight titles on the line while challenging for Cuban Ugas’ WBA Super belt.

American Spence Jr, 32, last competed in December 2020, outpointing Danny Garcia at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where tonight’s main event takes place.

The 35-year-old Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs), meanwhile, last fought in August, beating icon Manny Pacquiao via decision in Las Vegas.

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s event.

When is the fight?

The fight will take place on Saturday 16 April.

Ring walks for the main event between Spence Jr and Ugas are expected to take place at approximately 4am BST on Sunday morning.

How can I watch it?

In the US, the event will be shown on Showtime pay-per-view.

UK television information for the bout has not yet been announced.

Odds

Spence: 1/5

Draw: 20/1

Ugas: 10/3

Via Betfair.

Full card

Yordenis Ugas (left) during his points victory over Manny Pacquiao (John Locher/AP)

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas (WBC and IBF welterweight titles; WBA Super welterweight title)

Radzhab Butaev vs Eimantas Stanionis (WBA welterweight title)

Cody Crowley vs Josesito Lopez (lightweight)

Isaac Cruz vs Francisco Vargas (lightweight)

Brandun Lee vs Zachary Ochoa (super-lightweight)

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Dan Karpency (super-welterweight)

Efetobor Apochi vs Adrian Taylor (cruiserweight)

Fernando Garcia vs Angel Barrientes (super-bantamweight)

Darius Fulghum vs Nosa Divine Nehikhare (light heavyweight)

Samuel Arnold vs Darryl Jones (middleweight)