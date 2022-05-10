Erling Haaland: Pep Guardiola refuses to speak until Manchester City transfer is ‘completely done’

Pep Guardiola has all but confirmed that Erling Haaland will join Manchester City but refused to be drawn on the specifics of his imminent transfer.

City are set to trigger Haaland’s £64m release clause and complete a deal for the Borussia Dortmund striker, who has already established himself as one of the world’s best centre-forwards at the age of just 21.

Haaland is expected to sign a five-year deal at the Etihad and become one of the club’s highest earners, having also courted interest from Real Madrid.

Guardiola has always refused to comment on City’s longstanding interest in Haaland but softened that stance in his pre-match press conference before Wednesday’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers, with a deal now close to completion.

“Everybody knows the situation but I should not talk because I do not like to talk about the future, next season,” he said.

“At the same time I should say something, but Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City told me I’m not allowed to say anything until the deal is completely done, so I can’t talk, I’m sorry. We’ll have time to talk.”

“I would love to talk but they tell me don’t say anything for the legal actions or the legal situation.”

Haaland has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances since joining Dortmund in 2019 and will join City as one of the most hotly anticipated arrivals to English football in recent memory.

Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, said that Haaland’s imminent signing would “set new levels” in the Premier League.

The Norwegian’s arrival ends Guardiola’s long pursuit for a centre-forward after seeing City’s all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero leave the Etihad last year.

More follows…

