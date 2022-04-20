Erling Haaland: Pep Guardiola has ‘no answer’ to reports linking striker with Man City

Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on reports claiming Manchester City are closing in on a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

It has been claimed the Premier League champions are poised to trigger the Norwegian’s £63 million release clause after agreeing personal terms, including weekly wages of £500,000, with the star’s representatives.

City have long been linked with Haaland, who is one of the game’s hottest properties, but manager Guardiola would not be drawn on the speculation.

“No answer to your question,” he said, speaking at a press conference.

