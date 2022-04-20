Erling Haaland: Pep Guardiola has ‘no answer’ to reports linking striker with Man City

Posted on April 20, 2022 0

Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on reports claiming Manchester City are closing in on a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

It has been claimed the Premier League champions are poised to trigger the Norwegian’s £63 million release clause after agreeing personal terms, including weekly wages of £500,000, with the star’s representatives.

City have long been linked with Haaland, who is one of the game’s hottest properties, but manager Guardiola would not be drawn on the speculation.

“No answer to your question,” he said, speaking at a press conference.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Erling Haaland: Pep Guardiola has ‘no answer’ to reports linking striker with Man City