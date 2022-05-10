Erling Haaland: Man City confirm agreement for Borussia Dortmund striker

Manchester City have confirmed they have reached an agreement for the incoming transfer of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

The free-scoring striker will move to the Etihad at the end of the season, after the Cityzens activated his €75m (£64.2m) release clause from the Bundesliga club.

A club statement read: “Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the club on 1st July 2022.

“The transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with the player.”

Haaland moved to Dortmund from RB Salzburg midway through 2019/20 and has since scored at a rate of very nearly one goal per game across almost 90 appearances in yellow and black, while also hitting 15 goals in 17 caps at senior international level with Norway.

The 21-year-old’s arrival will signal an end to the search for a new centre-forward in Pep Guardiola’s squad, following last year’s departure of Sergio Aguero and the summer-long chase, which ultimately ended in disappointment, of Harry Kane.

More to follow…

