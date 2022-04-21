Erik ten Hag: Manchester United appoint Ajax head coach as new permanent manager

Manchester United have appointed Erik ten Hag as their new permanent manager, signing a three-year contract with the option to extend a further year.

The Ajax head coach becomes Old Trafford’s fifth permanent manager since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, succeeding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and replacing interim Ralf Rangnick.

Ten Hag will see out the remainder of the season with Ajax, who he is hoping to lead to a third Eredivisie title in three years, before taking up the reins at United this summer ahead of the new campaign.

“It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve,” Ten Hag said.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

The 52-year-old has established a reputation as one of European football’s most exciting coaches during his time in Amsterdam, having famously led Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

United’s football director John Murtough, who led the recruitment process, said: “During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.

“In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.

“We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer.”

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Erik ten Hag: Manchester United appoint Ajax head coach as new permanent manager