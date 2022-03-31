Eric Church reveals ‘most selfish’ reason for cancelling huge stadium show

Fans are furious after Eric Church cancelled his show in San Antonio to watch a basketball match between North Carolina and Duke.

The 44-year-old singer’s show was scheduled to take place on Saturday (2 April) at the AT&T Center.

In a letter to ticket-holders, Church wrote: “This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four.

“As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the year but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream,” he wrote.

Church admitted that this is the most “selfish” thing he has ever done.

“This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community,” he wrote.

“However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance,” he added.

Many fans have shared their anger on social media.

“Eric Church cancels his San Antonio gig for a basketball game and we’re supposed to be cool with it?” one fan questioned. “How about you refund my f***ing airfare and condo rental too? Four day vacation you just s*** on because you’re selfish.”

Another person wrote: “$800 airfare for two from Miami to Austin, $950 car rental, $500/night hotel on the river in San Antonio, $2000 for 2 front row tickets (second time) all for naught. I hope North Carolina wins for your sake. I’m beyond disappointed. Damn bro. @ericchurch.”

“We had been hoping to see @ericchurch for years. He finally is scheduled for San Antonio and he straight up CANCELLED (not postponed) his show to go watch the NCAA game between Duke and UNC. He said it was selfish and he is right. I hope Duke crushes them,” wrote another dissapointed fan.

