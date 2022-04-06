Journalist and media critic Eric Boehlert has died at the age of 57 after being struck by a train while out cycling on his bike in New Jersey.

Boehlert was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train near the town of Montclair’s Watchung Avenue station on Monday night, his wife Tracy Breslin has confirmed.

The couple had been married forfor 29 years, have two grown children and are longtime Montclair residents, according to NorthJersey.com.

“He was a fierce defender of the truth, and at the same time a really sweet guy,” his wife said.

Boehlert was a frequent guest on television and radio, and often appeared to discuss the media and politics on CNN and CNBC.

He was a founding editor of Salon magazine, a fellow with Media Matters, and a former writer on the music industry at Rolling Stone and Billboard magazines.

“Eric was filled with vibrant enthusiasms and interests in life as a loving husband, father, sibling, uncle and friend,” added a family statement.

“We will miss him always.”

Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said that she was “devastated for his family and friends and will miss his critical work to counteract misinformation and media bias.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Eric Boehlert: Journalist and media critic dead at age of 57 after being struck by train while on bike