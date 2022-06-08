Eric Adams spars with Georgia Republican over New York being flooded by 3,000 illegal guns: ‘Many come from Georgia’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has sparred with a Republican lawmaker from Georgia over the influx of illegal guns flooding the Big Apple, saying that “many” of those seized originated in the red state.

Mr Adams testified before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday as part of hearings called to tackle the nation’s escalating gun violence following a spate of deadly mass shootings in recent weeks.

The mayor told the committee that illegal guns have been “flooding” New York City, with the NYPD having seized more than 3,000 in the last year alone.

“A crisis that is flooding our cities with illegal guns faster than we can take them off the street,” he testified.

“The New York Police Department has taken over 3,000 illegal guns off our streets this year alone.

“But the guns just keep coming,” he warned.

Georgia Rep Jody Hice questioned Mr Adams about why the city has witnessed “record numbers” of illegal firearms when the state has some of the strictest gun laws in the country.

“Many come from Georgia,” Mr Adams fired back.

New York state already has some of the toughest gun restrictions in the US but the city has not been immune to the spike in gun violence across the country.

In April, 10 people were shot and dozens more injured in a terrorist attack on a subway in Brooklyn.

Last month, a man was shot dead on a subway train as it travelled to Manhattan by a stranger in a random attack.

Georgia, meanwhile, has some of the most lax gun laws in the country and have become even weaker in recent years.

In April, the state’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed a law allowing people to carry concealed handguns in public without needing a licence.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Eric Adams spars with Georgia Republican over New York being flooded by 3,000 illegal guns: ‘Many come from Georgia’