Erdem to receive MBE at Windsor for services to fashion

British fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu will receive royal honours at Windsor Castle on Wednesday for his services to fashion.

Erdem, who founded his eponymous label in 2005, will be recognised with a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) at a ceremony hosted by the Princess Royal.

He is receiving the honours alongside How to Train Your Dragon author Cressida Cowell, as well as sporting stars and music legends who are also due to collect awards.

The 44-year-old designer was born in Canada but moved to London in 2000 and is now based in the capital.

He counts the Duchess of Cambridge, former US first lady Michelle Obama, style icon Alexa Chung and actor Keira Knightley among his clients.

Erdem’s signature style brings haute couture to ready-to-wear women’s clothes, and he is known for incorporating plenty of romance into his designs with ruffles, bows, floral prints, high necks and maxi-length skirts.

After he was named as a recipient of the MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List last year, Erdem said he was “incredibly flattered”.

“I have been truly privileged to be able to do what I love whilst building an independent British label,” he continued.

“I can’t think of a more wonderful way to celebrate my 15-year anniversary.”

Cowell, whose book sold 11 million copies and was adapted into a Dreamworks film series, said she was “thrilled and proud” to be recognised for services to children’s literature.

She said on Twitter after being named as a recipient: “So thrilled and proud to be given an MBE yesterday, just wanted to thank all you kind people sending good wishes and congratulations.”

Golfer Pamela Chugg and former British, Commonwealth and European welterweight boxing champion, Colin Jones, are among the sporting stars who will collect honours for Services to Women’s Sport and Services to Boxing in Wales respectively.

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who performed at Windsor Castle for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018, will collect an MBE for Services to Music.

Soul artist Mica Paris, from London, will also collect the same award.

