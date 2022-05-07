ER fans ecstatic as Julianna Margulies sends sweet birthday message to George Clooney

ER fans are celebrating after Julianna Margulies shared a touching birthday message for George Clooney.

Margulies and Clooney starred in the medical drama’s first five seasons from 1995 to 1999, playing love interests Carol Hathaway and Doug Ross. They returned as a married couple in the show’s final season, its 15th, in 2009.

Clooney celebrated his 61st birthday on Friday (6 May), with Margulies sharing a photo of them together, taken back in 200, to mark the occasion.

“Happy Birthday George!” she wrote, adding: “I consider myself one of the luckier ones for having you in my life. There’s just no one like you! Love you forever.”

Reese Witherspoon, who co-starred wth Margulies in season two of The Morning Show, replied: “Dreamy couple.”

Other fans of the show waded in, with one calling them the “best TV couple of all time” and another stating: “We’re the lucky ones to have been able to watch you together.”

“Carol and Doug forever,” another fan said in reference to the characters they played on the long-running medical show.

Clooney is married to international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney. The couple have twins.

In 2020, the actor reflected on his ER character’s womanising behaviour, telling The Independent: “When I was on ER, I played a womaniser, and I was a drunk – but he loved kids. At the end [of each episode], I’d be like, ‘Hey, nobody touches that kid!’ so I could get away with doing lots of dastardly things.”

