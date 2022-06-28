Eoin Morgan’s England career in pictures

England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan has retired from international cricket.

Here we take a look at his England career in pictures:

The tournament also saw him keep wicket for the first time as England beat South Africa (Gareth Copley/PA)

Celebrating winning the World Twenty20 with England (Rebecca Naden/PA)In 2011 he captained England for the first time in an ODI against former side Ireland, where he made 59 (Julien Behal/PA)

Morgan hit a record 17 sixes in one innings to score 148 as England beat Afghanistan in the group stages of the 2019 World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

