Eoin Morgan says it’s ‘right time’ to go as he confirms international retirement

Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, bringing an end to his reign as England’s T20 and one-day international captain.

The 35-year-old took on the role of England captain in 2015, and was instrumental in the team’s shift towards an attacking style which came to characterise his leadership and was at the heart of their 2019 World Cup triumph.

Morgan had previously said he would consider his position after the autumn’s T20 World Cup in Australia, but injuries and a lack of form with the bat – he scored two ducks in the recent ODI series against the Netherlands – have hastened his decision to stand down.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler is expected to take over as captain of both white-ball teams.

“After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect,” said Morgan, who intends to carry on at domestic level.

“To call time on what has been without doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn’t been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point.

“I have been lucky enough to play in two World Cup winning teams, but I believe the future for England’s white-ball teams is brighter than ever. We have more experience, more strength and more depth than ever before. I look forward to watching on with a huge level of excitement.

“To what lies ahead for me, I will continue to enjoy playing at a domestic level while I can. I’m really looking forward to playing and captaining London Spirit in the second edition of The Hundred this year.”

Dublin-born Morgan began his international career with his native Ireland in 2006 but switched his allegiance to England in 2009 and went on to finish as his adopted country’s record one-day and T20 run-scorer, posting 6,957 and 2,458 in the respective formats.

He is also the only England player to win both limited-overs World Cups, having helped Paul Collingwood’s side triumph in the T20 version in 2010 in the Caribbean.

However, he had a sobering trip to the Netherlands this month as, while England won the ODI series 3-0, Morgan was twice dismissed for a duck before missing the concluding game last week with a groin niggle.

“From my start in the international arena with Ireland to winning the World Cup in 2019, I have never lost sight of how integral family support is to any international sportsperson,” Morgan added.

“To my mum and dad, my wife Tara and our family around the world, thank you for your unconditional support throughout the good and more challenging times in my career. Without you all, this incredible journey would not have been possible.

“I must also thank my team-mates, coaches, supporters, and those behind the scenes who have made my career and any successes possible. I am hugely proud of what I have achieved as a player and captain, but the things I will cherish and remember the most are the memories I made with some of the greatest people I know along the way.”

Morgan’s stewardship cemented his place among the pantheon of English sport’s greatest leaders and, while his success at Lord’s in 2019 was his biggest achievement, he also led England to the top of both the ODI and T20 rankings as well as the 2016 T20 World Cup final.

Rob Key, managing director of England men’s cricket, said: “On behalf of the ECB and everyone involved in cricket, I’d like to thank Eoin Morgan for his outstanding contribution to the game.

“It will be wrong to think Eoin’s legacy was just winning the World Cup in 2019; it is far greater than that.

“As with all great players and leaders, he has changed the way the game has been played, and he has changed the way an entire generation and generations to come will play this form of the game. His legacy within the game will be felt for many years to come.

“He is, without question, the best leader I have seen. I wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”

