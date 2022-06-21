Entrance to London Bridge Tube station locked on first day of crippling rail strikes

An entrance to London Bridge underground station remained locked throughout the day on Tuesday (21 June), as rail workers and Tube staff walked out in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

It wasn’t just in London where commuters were affected, with train strikes causing travel chaos across the UK.

Across Scotland, railway stations were virtually deserted as the first of three 24-hour walkouts hit services.

A poll by YouGov, taken on Tuesday, suggested only around 37 per cent of the public support the strike action.

