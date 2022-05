Entire Wakefield Labour Party executive quits in by-election candidates row

The entire executive committee of Wakefield’s local Labour group has resigned in a row over the party’s candidate selection for an upcoming by-election.

The constituency Labour Party’s executive say they are quitting en masse in protest at the lack of a local candidate.

Members have also accused the National Executive Committee (NEC) of not keeping to the party’s rules about by-elections.

A statement from the Wakefield Constituency Labour Party (CLP) said: “We asked for local candidates, but there are none.

“Three prominent council and local Labour candidates, including the deputy council leader didn’t even make it onto the ‘long list’.

“A short list of four was requested by our representative on the panel to give members some choice but the NEC members insisted on just two.”

It added: “Representations to Party Officials at the highest level have got absolutely nowhere with some queries not even answered.

“As a consequence, the constituency executive (comprised of local branch representatives and constituency officers) decided last night to resign en bloc with effect from the Sunday selection meeting.”

They also said the party’s rulebook states that the five-person selection panel should include three people chosen by the local Labour Party, with one each from the NEC and the Yorkshire region.

Imran Ahmad Khan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The CLP said: “The NEC simply reversed this, with three from the NEC itself plus one for region and one local (which had to be female).

“The rules say there should be a week between publication of Shortlist and the vote, so members can find out about the candidates and a chance to think about their choice.

“The NEC have given two clear days.”

The final two candidates are Community union’s Kate Dearden, from Bradford, and NHS worker Simon Lightwood, a member of Labour’s national policy forum.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “We’re really pleased to have two fantastic candidates on the shortlist with strong connections to the local community.

“On Sunday, local members will make the final choice on a candidate who will be a strong champion for Wakefield and represent a fresh start against a backdrop of Tory failure.

“Wakefield has been badly let down by the Conservatives and our focus is on winning the by-election and ensuring local people in Wakefield get the representation and the hard working MP they deserve.”

The national party said the process of choosing a candidate had followed NEC guidance, used in other recent by-elections including Erdington and North Shropshire.

The by-election follows the resignation of Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan after his conviction for sexually assaulting a boy.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Entire Wakefield Labour Party executive quits in by-election candidates row