Entire cancer unit at Lviv children’s hospital forced to flee Ukraine

Cancer patients at Lviv’s children’s hospital have documented their escape from war-stricken Ukraine.

Aside from a first stop at a Polish hospital, none of them knew where they were going – or if they’d ever be able to return at all.

“They promised to evacuate us to Poland for further treatment and the next tests,” one mum said of her anxious wait.

When sirens sound, they are forced to hide in a basement shelter. Right now, it’s a quick-thinking journey they have to take multiple times a day.

