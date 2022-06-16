English pub receives heritage status as surviving Victorian luncheon bar’

A landmark pub has been given the second-highest protection possible due to its historical importance as a surviving upmarket Victorian “luncheon bar”.

Whitelock’s Ale House, which is tucked away down an alley in Leeds city centre, has been upgraded to Grade II* by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Their decision came on the advice of Historic England, as part of a project to help save rare historic pub interiors.

The Prince Alfred in Maida Vale, London, which dates back to the 1890s, also received the same status.

