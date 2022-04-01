England’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022

England face a potential showdown with neighbours Wales or Scotland at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contains Wales, Scotland and Ukraine.

Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.

The tournament Qatar begins on 21 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December. Because of excessive summer temperatures in the Gulf state, the Qatar World Cup will be the first to be staged in winter rather than summer.

Group stage: 21 November to 2 December

Round of 16: 3-6 December

Quarter-finals: 9-10 December

Semi-finals: 13-14 December

Final: 18 December

Kick-off times

The first two rounds of matches will kick off at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm in Qatar (10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm by the UK’s British Summer Time).

The final round of group games and all knockout matches will be at 6pm and 10pm in Qatar (3pm and 7pm).

The final is set for 6pm locally (3pm).

England’s fixture schedule

Group B

England v Iran, 21 November 2022

United States v Wales/Scotland/Ukraine, 21 November 2022

England v United States, 25 November 2022

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine v Iran, 25 November 2022

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine v England, 29 November 2022

Iran v United States, 29 November 2022

If England win Group B:

Last-16

The runner-up from Group A, so likely Senegal (over Qatar and Ecuador, with Netherlands favoured to finish top), especially as African champions.

Quarters

The winner of the tie between the winner of Group D and the runner-up of Group C: Likely France, should they top their group – ahead of Denmark, Tunisia and Australia/United Arab Emirates/Peru – and then beat one of Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

Semis

The winners of Group F and Group H could find their way to the semi-finals to meet England should they get this far, which means a possible semi-final between England and Belgium or Portugal.

Final

A final after navigating their way through the knock-out stages as runner-up could eventually see England play Spain, Germany or Brazil in the final.

If England finish as runner-up in Group B:

Last-16

The winner from Group A, so likely the Netherlands (over Senegal, Qatar or Ecuador).

Quarters

The winner of the tie between the winner of Group C and the runners-up of Group D: Argentina could emerge to face England here, should they top their group as favourites – over Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland – and then eliminate one of Denmark, Peru/Australia/United Arab Emirates and Tunisia.

Semis

The winner of Group E and Group G could find their way to the semi-finals to meet England should they get this far, which means a possible semi-final between England and the winner of Spain/Germany and Brazil.

Final

A final after navigating their way through the knock-out stages as runner-up could eventually see England play France, Belgium or Portugal in the final.

