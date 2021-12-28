England’s Ashes defeat exposes a far bigger problem than losing to Australia

There’s a story of a cricketer ahead of the 2017/18 Ashes tour who, for a moment, thought he was going to make the squad. Amid the sense of pride at seeing their name on a list of potential bolters was one reservation. Had he made the cut, he’d merely be another rabbit in the headlights given how the series was expected to go.

His fears were shown to be well-founded as England recorded a humbling 4-0 defeat. Those he knew in the squad spoke of an utterly dispiriting few months in Australia, riddled with uncertainty, anxiety and a degree of mistrust among the group in each other’s worth and motivation.

One imagines there are many others like him right now after a humiliating innings defeat at the MCG put England down and out just 12 days into this five-Test series. An urn spurned just two days shy of the quarantine period they would have had to undertake had they got the nod to travel Down Under. And among those bitterly embarrassed to have been a part of it, perhaps some jealously at those who have not made the cut. The adage of being a better player out of the side reflects back on those involved, already dubbed the worst bunch to dare compete in this historic series.

As Joe Root’s men trudge out of Melbourne with two matches to play and a 5-0 scoreline incoming, it is important to outline some truisms. There remains an ingrained desire within most male cricketers to play Test cricket, and especially to represent their country in an Ashes. But it is also true that over the last few years, both relationships have been severely tested and are close to breaking point.

Among the wreckage of all Ashes losses are clues to what led to the crash. And the black box of 2021/22 contains issues pertaining to selection.

It might not seem it, but the group England have right now were the best available to them. However, the way they have been utilised speaks of a lack of faith in all but a few. A distrust exacerbated by how much stock is placed in any series against Australia, but one prevalent for a while.

The broader spectrum of the selection process has been quietly unravelling in the background, well before director of men’s cricket Ashley Giles took the peculiar option of giving Chris Silverwood greater autonomy by appointing him the sole chief selector eight months ago.

One regular criticism has been around communication. Some within the current set-up have privately voiced their displeasure at both a lack of clarity and what they perceive as promises broken around matters ranging from getting picked in XIs and their subsequent roles, to the allocation of central contracts.

Moeen Ali is perhaps the best example of this: batting every position from one to nine, then not getting a Test deal in the 2020/21 cycle despite being earmarked for the first seven Tests of 2021 in Sri Lanka and India. He ended up playing the final three Tests last summer before calling it quits.

Another to suffer from this muddled thinking was James Bracey, mooted as a top-order option given his work for Gloucestershire but playing in the New Zealand series earlier this year as a wicketkeeper at number seven. The idea was to ensure he would not go uncapped ahead of this winter, but two ducks in three innings in an unfamiliar position underlined a counter-productive experience for the 24-year-old.

The result is an uncertain atmosphere among the Test team that afflicts newcomers. Of the 15 full-time batters to have debuted from 2015 onwards, four were in the XI at Melbourne, and it is no coincidence the one who has any kind of comfort is Dawid Malan, the most self-sufficient. A player who, beyond a sound technique, has a required level of selfishness to operate almost independently to the general malaise, not least because he has been burned before when he was dropped unceremoniously three years ago.

Those lower down the food chain are also exposed to this incoherence. ECB coaches often bemoan how many high-profile batters “hide” themselves lower down the order in Championship games. But when one asked outright what position he should bat to improve his chances of selection, he was told in no uncertain terms that it did not matter. Similarly, one England scout referred to the prospective selection of one player as “deluded” despite posting significant numbers over the last few years. The reason given was that the cricket played was “just not the same”.

Such a response is indicative of the lack of respect towards County Cricket and the growing disconnect between the international and domestic game. A view remains within the ECB that those who post big numbers in the Championship are flawed. That is to say they have found grooved methods against 75mph bowlers on seaming pitches that are not serviceable at Test level. The travails of Rory Burns, who peeled of five thousand-plus run seasons in a row before his selection in 2018, and Dom Sibley, who rattled off 1,428 with five centuries in 2019 ahead of his, have only reinforced that. Likewise, the idea of taking Haseeb Hameed’s low hands on this Ashes tour was seen as a no-go at the start of this summer.

Silverwood’s position as coach is under the microscope

There is a broader systemic issue here which is the value placed on first class cricket by the ECB. To be a County Championship regular can be a thankless task at the best of times. But over the last two summers, the pandemic has given those who dedicate themselves to it a wake-up call.

Whether it was playing on sub-par outgrounds, or, as was the case at one county ground, watching the “proper” covers protecting a limited overs pitch for a televised game at the expense of a four-day pitch due to be used the next day, it has never felt more like an afterthought. That will only worsen going forward.

You can blame The Hundred and Twenty20 franchise competitions all you like. But beyond the more lucrative careers they provide, they are also competitions where the game is valued and the players feel important by association. No matter the history, or lack thereof, they are emboldened by a sense that who they are and what they do matters.

This, really, is the biggest task facing the ECB: to invest more money and spirit into the County Championship. To ensure it is not directly competing with other competitions to maintain as strong a playing group as possible. That in turn might lead coaches to do more coaching, especially of the fundamentals of the long form grind. And even improve pitches by easing the load on ground staff who have had to try and spin numerous plates across their squares.

Silverwood will probably lose his job, and Giles may follow him. It may be the last time we see some of these players in Test whites. New faces will come in for the series against West Indies in March. But the current slide will continue if the powers that be do not bridge the chasm that has opened up between the top and bottom of the professional game.

This is bigger than the Ashes. Test cricket is an institution that will never truly go bankrupt in England. But the ones who carry it forward on the field, others who still yearn to be a part of its world and those who provide the base to realise those ambitions have never been more disillusioned.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link England’s Ashes defeat exposes a far bigger problem than losing to Australia