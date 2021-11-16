England Women’s squad: Jordan Nobbs recalled as Leah Williamson ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

Jordan Nobbs has been recalled to Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, but Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the games against Austria and Latvia due to a “significant hamstring injury”.

Arsenal midfielder Nobbs missed out on England’s victories over Northern Ireland and Latvia last month despite recovering from an ankle injury, but the 28-year-old has since proved her fitness and has earned a selection from Wiegman for the first time.

Her addition to the England manager’s 23-player group comes as Arsenal teammate Williamson, who has captained the Lionesses in their last four qualifying fixtures, was ruled out after experiencing “discomfort” during the 1-1 draw against Tottenham on Saturday.

Manchester United midfielder Lucy Staniforth also drops out, in what is the only other change from October’s squad, while Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze and Ellie Roebuck remain out with injuries.

Striker Ellen White is set to win her 100th England cap in the fixture against Austria at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on 27 November, before England face Latvia in Doncaster on 30 November.

England lead Austria by two points in Group D after winning their opening four matches under Wiegman.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Sandy MacIver (Everton).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Jessica Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Man City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Man City), Georgia Stanway (Man City), Keira Walsh (Man City), Katie Zelem (Man United).

Forwards: Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Man City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Man United), Ella Toone (Man United), Ellen White (Man City).

