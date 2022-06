England have suffered a setback upon arriving in Australia for their three-Test tour after wing Jonny May tested positive for Covid.

May will spend seven days in self-isolation as required by government regulations, placing his involvement in the opening Test in Perth on Saturday week in major doubt.

England reported that no other player had returned positive tests.

