England vs Wales live stream: How to watch Women’s Six Nations fixture online and on TV today

England have made the perfect start to the defence of the Women’s Six Nations crown that they have won for each of the the last three years.

The Red Roses stormed to victories over Scotland and Italy, scoring an incredible 131 points and conceding just five.

Next up for the defending champions is a home match against Wales in their biggest test so far.

But could Wales produce a huge shock by becoming the first team to beat England since they lost to France in 2018?

Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Six Nations match.

When is England vs Wales?

England vs Wales in the Women’s Six Nations 2022 will take place at Kingsholm Stadium in Gloucester on Saturday 9 April at 4.45pm in the UK.

How can I watch England vs Wales?

The match will be broadcast on BBC Two, the BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button in the UK. Coverage will begin at 4.30pm.

Confirmed line-ups

England: 15. Abby Dow, 14. Jess Breach, 13. Emily Scarratt, 12. Helena Rowland, 11. Sarah McKenna, 10. Zoe Harrison, 9. Lucy Packer; 1. Vickii Cornborough, 2. Lark Davies, 3. Sarah Bern, 4. Poppy Cleall, 5. Abbie Ward, 6. Alex Matthews, 7. Marlie Packer, 8. Sarah Hunter (C)

Wales: 15 Kayleigh Powell, 14 Lisa Neumann, 13 Hannah Jones, 12 Kerin Lake, 11 Jasmine Joyce, 10 Robyn Wilkins, 9 Ffion Lewis; 1 Gwenllian Pyrs, 2 Carys Phillips, 3 Donna Rose, 4 Sisilia Tuipulotu, 5 Gwen Crabb, 6 Siwan Lillicrap (C), 7 Alisha Butchers, 8 Sioned Harries

Odds

England – 1/150

Draw – 66/1

Wales – 20/1

Prediction

England are the overwhelming favourites and should comfortably have enough to beat Wales on home soil.

