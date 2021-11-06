England vs Tonga LIVE: Team news and latest updates from Autumn International fixture today

Jones’ England gear up for Autumn International clash against Tonga

Follow live coverage as England take on Tonga in the first of three Autumn Internationals at Twickenham as Eddie Jones gears up his side for matches against Australia and South Africa to come. The two teams have only met on three occasions in the past, most recently at the 2019 Rugby World Cup when England dominated to win 35-3.

Fly-half and captain Owen Farrell’s positive Covid-19 test caused disruption in the build-up to the game. “We’ve got a good leadership group and a good group of players,” said England forwards coach Richard Cockerill. “Things get thrown at you and you have to deal with the adversity. We have a resilient group and this is a good test to make sure that whatever happens, we perform and do exactly what we want to do.”

Tonga have reinforced their team by calling up players from the Gallagher Premiership and Top 14. The Pacific Islanders were overrun 60-14 by Scotland at Murrayfield but as that match fell outside the international window, they were unable to pick some of their more established names. French clubs are most heavily represented in the pack where starts are given to Bordeaux prop Ben Tameifuna, Toulon flanker Lopeti Timani, Grenoble lock Tanginoa Halaifonua, Agen hooker Paula Ngauamo and Pau prop Sigfried Fisi’ihoi.

Follow all the action from Twickenham below, live.

