England vs Tonga live stream: How to watch Autumn International fixture online and on TV today

England return to action today when they host Tonga in the first of three Autumn Internationals to be played at Twickenham this month.

Head coach Eddie Jones had to deal with the late setback of captain Owen Farrell testing positive for Covid-19, as England play Tonga for just the fourth time in their history.

The teams last met at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, with England running out 35-3 winners, and the two previous encounters also took place at World Cups.

While England are expected to win the match, Jones will also want to ensure that his players are ready for the Tests ahead, with fixtures against Australia and South Africa to come over the next two weekends.

Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of the match this afternoon.

When is England vs Tonga?

The match is set to start at 3:15pm GMT on Saturday 6 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage starting from 2:30pm. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. Amazon is available online or on TV via a Fire Stick or similar connected devices.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

England have been left sweating on the fitness of Marcus Smith, who would have been set to start at fly-half. Smith has been limited in England training this week, while Max Malins and Raffi Quirke have been ruled out. Captain Owen Farrell was ruled out on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19. Northampton full-back George Furbank could deputise.

Line-ups

England: Freddie Steward, Adam Radwan, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May, George Furbank, Ben Youngs; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Courtney Lawes (captain), Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Ellis Genge.

Reserves: Jamie Blamire, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Alex Dombrandt, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith.

Tonga: Telusa Veainu, Walter Fifita, Mailetoa Hingano, Afusipa Taumoepeau, Solomone Kata, Kurt Morath, Sonatane Takulua (captain); Sione Vailanu, Mateaki Kafatolu, Lopeti Timani, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Halaleva Fifita, Ben Tameifuna, Paulo Ngauamo, Siegfried Fisi’ihoi.

Reserves: Suia Maile, Loni Uhila, Ma’afu Fia, Setofano Funaki, Onehunga Havili, Leon Fukofuka, James Faiva, Viliami Fine.

Odds

England: 1/1000

Draw: 100/1

Tonga: 100/1

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

