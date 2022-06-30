“Houghton just ran out of time” – England boss Wiegman on ex-skipper Euro omission

England travel to Zurich to take on Switzerland in their final warm-up match before Euro 2022 gets underway on home soil next week.

The Lionesses are still unbeaten since coach Sarina Wiegman took over last September and impressive victories over Belgium and reigning European champions Netherlands in their most recent two warm-up fixtures have extended that record.

England are legitimate contenders to win Euro 2022 but this is Wiegman’s last chance to take a look at her players before the tournament’s opening match against Austria at Old Trafford next Wednesday.

Switzerland have also qualified for the tournament, so will provide a stiff test for the Lionesses, who have their 50-goal record scorer Ellen White available again after she missed the victory over the Dutch after testing positive for Covid.

Follow all the action from Zurich as England play their final Euros warm-up match against Switzerland:

Show latest update 1656598553 Switzerland vs England Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England’s final Euro 2022 warm-up match against Switzerland. The warm-ups could hardly have gone better for the Lionesses so far, with a battling victory over Belgium followed by a 5-1 thumping of reigning European champions Netherlands. And now they complete preparations by facing a Swiss side who have also qualified for the European Championships and will be looking to make a statement against Sarina Wiegman’s outfit. Stick with us as we take you through all the action. Luke Baker 30 June 2022 15:15

Source Link England vs Switzerland LIVE: Euro 2022 final warm-up game team news, line-ups and more today