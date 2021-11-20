England vs South Africa LIVE: Latest rugby score and updates from 2021 Autumn internationals

England recorded a conclusive if untidy win over Australia (Mike Egerton/PA)

England welcome South Africa to Twickenham in a mouthwatering rematch of the World Cup final two years on.

The Springboks battled past Eddie Jones’ side on the big stage and edged out the British and Irish Lions 2-1 this summer. They enter the match in fine form too, having surged past Scotland last week to lock up a 30-15 victory at Murrayfield.

The Boks poses what Richard Cockerill claims to be a daunting task: “Physically from a scrum, set-piece and line-out point of view, there isn’t a harder team to play against in the world at the moment.”

But this is a very different England side, packed with guile and invention, namely in the shape of 22-year-old Marcus Smith, which played out in the 32-15 win over Australia last weekend.

Jones has proven daring with his surprise selections and believes that unpredictability can unsettle the world champions: “The whole team is up for the fight. I’ve never seen a team as ready to play against South Africa. We know exactly how we want to play, we know exactly where we think there is a weakness with South Africa and we’ve just got to go out there and execute. And execute with a spirit of adventure, a spirit of taking the English game where it’s never been before. We know this South African team is the best in the world at the moment. So there’s a great opportunity for us to prove ourselves.”

Follow live updates, build-up, analysis and reaction from Twickenham in this colossal match-up following the conclusion of Scotland vs Japan:

Show latest update 1637415967 HALF TIME: SCOTLAND 19-6 JAPAN (Getty Images) Harry Latham-Coyle 20 November 2021 13:46 1637415928 TRY! SCOTLAND 19-6 Japan (Darcy Graham try, 40 minutes) A fine set-piece move and Darcy Graham ducks over! It’s a sharply executed play from Scotland, Finn Russell making curiously untroubled progress as he arcs out of the back of the first receiver, who hits him with a good pull-back pass. Russell draws the men on the end of the line and gives it to Graham in space, who may be short of stature but has the right kind of compact power to beat a defender carving back inside and then duck beneath two more. He’s buried, but the ball is down – Scotland get their third try, and Russell makes it a seven-pointer with a tough conversion. Harry Latham-Coyle 20 November 2021 13:45 1637415806 Scotland 12-6 Japan, 39 minutes That’s some rather interesting footwork from Finn Russell, like a celebrity jiving in the early weeks of Strictly Come Dancing with strange flicks and an eventually ok kick through, which Japan knock-on. Good attacking platform for Scotland as we near the end of the half, a scrum on the edge of the 22 ,15 metres in. Harry Latham-Coyle 20 November 2021 13:43 1637415708 Scotland 12-6 Japan, 37 minutes Japan bring the ball back with interest again as Scotland clear long and again they look dangerous when they do. Siosaia Fifita needs three to bring him down but Sam Johnson is canny with a quick (but clear) release, immediately busying himself over the ball and forcing two Japanese players to drive in at the side in an attempt to displace him. Penalty to Scotland. Harry Latham-Coyle 20 November 2021 13:41 1637415644 Scotland 12-6 Japan, 36 minutes Nearly for the Brave Blossoms – there is space for Siosaia Fifita on the left wing if they are able to get it there but Stuart Hogg makes an outstanding defensive read and perfectly timed hit, forcing the final pass to evade Fifita’s hands as it is flung forward from the hands. A vital intervention from the Scotland captain. Harry Latham-Coyle 20 November 2021 13:40 1637415563 Scotland 12-6 Japan, 35 minutes Get off of me! That’s properly authoritative from Duhan van der Merwe, choke-slamming Ryohei Yamanaka as the full-back goes too high in his tackle attempt. That’s a proper hand-off… It’s the best moment of Scotland’s attempt to clear, though – they make a hash of getting the ball away and Japan will have the ball inside the Scottish 22. Harry Latham-Coyle 20 November 2021 13:39 1637415477 Scotland 12-6 Japan, 33 minutes It’s another good kick from Scotland and George Turner this time hits his jumper on the edge of the Japan 22. Scotland give their backs a chance to work something stylish, but it’s not quite right, bodies moving in imperfect motion with Darcy Graham ahead of Finn Russell as the fly-half flicks the inside pass, which is correctly ruled forward. Labuschagne gives him a rather forceful landing with a firm driving tackle before the whistle blows, too. Japan scrum. Harry Latham-Coyle 20 November 2021 13:37 1637415337 Scotland 12-6 Japan, 31 minutes Stable ball, and Japan are penalised at the ruck. Lappies Labuschagne fails to fully release having tackled Sam Johnson and the Japan captain raises a hand of apology to his teammates. Harry Latham-Coyle 20 November 2021 13:35 1637415288 Scotland 12-6 Japan, 30 minutes Again a Scottish throw goes awry, Japan able to gather this time and attack on. They make decent metres in the space at the back of the lineout but are again inaccurate with their handling as they begin to sniff a chance of more points five metres from the Scottish 22. Ali Price will feed another scrum. Harry Latham-Coyle 20 November 2021 13:34 1637415211 Scotland 12-6 Japan, 29 minutes Ali Price produces a very good box kick soon after the restart and forces Japan to fumble into touch. There’s a bit of concern over Darcy Graham as he tumbles slightly awkwardly, but the winger is soon back amongst things for the Scotland lineout. Harry Latham-Coyle 20 November 2021 13:33

