England vs San Marino prediction: How will World Cup qualifier play out tonight?

England are clear favourites to beat San Marino tonight and qualify for the 2022 World Cup as group-winners.

The Three Lions have all but secured their place in Qatar next November following Friday’s 5-0 win over Albania and they require just one more point on the final matchday.

San Marino, who are bottom of the Fifa world rankings, have lost all nine of their matches in Group I so far and scored their first goal of the qualifying campaign in their 7-1 defeat by Poland on Friday.

England thrashed San Marino 5-0 in the reverse fixture back in March, and have won all seven of their previous meetings by an aggregate score of 42-1.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is San Marino vs England?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Monday 15 November at the San Marino Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 7pm GMT. It will also be available to stream live on the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Gareth Southgate has confirmed that he will rotate his side for the trip to San Marino, while Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw have withdrawn from England’s squad.

Conor Gallagher has received his first international call-up, while Emile Smith Rowe could make his first international start after coming off the bench to win his first England cap against Albania.

The in-form Aaron Ramsdale is set to replace Jordan Pickford in goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold could come into right-back if Southgate switches systems to 4-3-3. Conor Coady and Tyrone Mings are set to be England’s centre-back pair, with Ben Chilwell keeping his place due the absence of Shaw.

In midfield, Kalvin Phillips could be joined by Jude Bellingham and Smith Rowe, while Bukayo Saka is set to start on the right wing with Phil Foden switching to the left. Kane will be keen to add to his international tally, but Tammy Abraham is expected to be given another shot up front after coming on against Albania on Friday.

Possible line-ups

England: Ramsdale; Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Mings, Chilwell; Phillips, Bellingham, Smith Rowe; Saka, Abraham, Foden

San Marino: Benedettini; D’Addario, Fabbri, Brolli, Rossi, Grandoni; Lunadei, Golinucci, Mularoni; Nanni, Vitaioli

Odds

San Marino: 80/1

Draw: 33/1

England: 1/100

Prediction

How many do you want? This could be five, six or seven, and anything other than a dominant England win would be a huge shock. San Marino 0-5 England.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link England vs San Marino prediction: How will World Cup qualifier play out tonight?