England vs San Marino LIVE: World Cup qualifier team news, lineups and build-up tonight

Southgate to rotate England squad in San Marino

Follow all the action as England aim to secure their place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup when they face San Marino in their final Group I qualifier tonight.

Gareth Southgate’s side know only a draw is required to guarantee they finish top of the group after Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in England’s 5-0 thrashing of Albania last week. San Marino are the lowest-ranked side in the world, according to Fifa’s official ratings, and have lost all nine of their qualifying matches so far. Nevertheless, Southgate has promised that his players will take tonight’s match “very seriously” out of respect for their opponents and the supporters who’ve travelled for the fixture.

The head coach is expected to heavily rotate his side, though, with Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith Rowe set to make their first starts. There could also be a debut from the bench for Conor Gallagher, who received a late maiden call-up to the squad last week after a string of impressive performances at Crystal Palace. “I’ve been very impressed with him,” Southgate said of the 21-year-old. “He deserves to be here.” Follow all the action live below:

