England vs San Marino live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifier online and on TV tonight

England are on the verge of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and will book their place in Qatar tonight if they avoid defeat by San Marino.

While the outcome of the final fixture in Group I is largely a formality, due to San Marino’s position at the foot of the Fifa world rankings, England will want to finish their 2021 campaign with a positive performance.

Gareth Southgate’s side hit five past Albania at Wembley on Friday, with Harry Kane scoring a first-half hat-trick, but the England manager is expected to make several changes to his side.

England defeated San Marino 5-0 in the reverse fixture in March, and the international minnows are yet to pick up a point in Group I, scoring just one goal and conceding 36 in their nine fixtures so far.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is San Marino vs England?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Monday 15 November at the San Marino Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 7pm GMT. It will also be available to stream live on the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Southgate has confirmed that he will rotate his side for the trip to San Marino, while Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw have withdrawn from England’s squad.

Conor Gallagher has received his first international call-up, while Emile Smith Rowe could make his first international start after coming off the bench to win his first England cap against Albania.

The in-form Aaron Ramsdale is set to replace Jordan Pickford in goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold could come into right-back if Southgate switches systems to 4-3-3. Conor Coady and Tyrone Mings are set to be England’s centre-back pair, with Ben Chilwell keeping his place due the absence of Shaw.

In midfield, Kalvin Phillips could be joined by Jude Bellingham and Smith Rowe, while Bukayo Saka is set to start on the right wing with Phil Foden switching to the left. Kane will be keen to add to his international tally, but Tammy Abraham is expected to be given another shot up front after coming on against Albania on Friday.

Possible line-ups

England: Ramsdale; Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Mings, Chilwell; Phillips, Bellingham, Smith Rowe; Saka, Abraham, Foden

San Marino: Benedettini; D’Addario, Fabbri, Brolli, Rossi, Grandoni; Lunadei, Golinucci, Mularoni; Nanni, Vitaioli

Odds

San Marino: 80/1

Draw: 33/1

England: 1/100

Prediction

How many do you want? This could be five, six or seven, and anything other than a dominant England win would be a huge shock. San Marino 0-5 England.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link England vs San Marino live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifier online and on TV tonight