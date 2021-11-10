England vs New Zealand LIVE: T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final latest score and updates

Jos Buttler has been in electric form at this World Cup

Follow live coverage as England battle New Zealand in the first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final in Abu Dhabi today.

Eoin Morgan’s side topped Group 1, with Kane Williamson’s Black Caps finishing second in Group 2 of the Super 12s and their records were identical with four wins and a defeat apiece. England will be keen to bounce back after losing to South Africa by 10 runs last time out, while New Zealand eased past Afghanistan by eight wickets in their final group game.

The winner will take on either Pakistan or Australia, who will battle it out in the second semi-final on Thursday, in Sunday’s final in Dubai. While there is an element of revenge for the Black Caps after the agonising Super Over defeat to England two years ago in the Cricket World Cup final, though they have since won the inaugural World Test Championship after beating India in the Ageas Bowl final in June.

England’s strength in depth will be put to the test with Jason Roy succumbing to a torn left calf in the loss to Proteas last Saturday, ruling him out for the remainder of the tournament. But Morgan has options at the top of the order and has even confirmed the decision has been made as to who will open but refused to name the player. Jonny Bairstow is a prime candidate, but Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali could all be considered to partner up with Jos Buttler to open the batting.

Follow live over-by-over updates at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi as the first team to book a place in the final will be decided:

Show latest update 1636548055 England vs New Zealand: Talking points ahead of T20 World Cup semi-final Do not count out New Zealand England have beaten their opponents in a number of high-profile meetings in the last few years, including the 2016 World Twenty20 semi-final, the group stage of the 2017 Champions Trophy as well as twice at the 2019 World Cup. England have also had the upper hand recently in white-ball bilateral series deciders – both one-day internationals and Twenty20s – but Morgan insisted there is no edge to be gained. His reasoning is that only a handful of players featured in those contests, and said: “It’s no good if only half of you take confidence from that.” Jack Rathborn 10 November 2021 12:40 1636547455 England vs New Zealand: Talking points ahead of T20 World Cup semi-final Keep an eye on Buttler Liam Livingstone may officially hold the record for the longest six at the tournament, measuring 112 metres against South Africa, but Morgan reckons the tracker was “on the blink in Dubai” when Jos Buttler took Australia’s bowlers down. Buttler thrashed 71 not out off 32 balls and then registered his maiden century against Sri Lanka. With 240 runs in the Super 12s stage, Buttler has a monstrous 120 average at a strike-rate of 155.84. If he can continue such outrageous form into the knockout stages then Buttler would be in line for player of the tournament. Jack Rathborn 10 November 2021 12:30 1636546855 England vs New Zealand: Talking points ahead of T20 World Cup semi-final Who comes in for Roy? Jason Roy joined a growing list of absentees when he tore his left calf against South Africa last time out. England’s bid to hold both limited-overs World Cup trophies simultaneously began without Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran in the Gulf while Tymal Mills and now Roy are sidelined. Jonny Bairstow is thought to be the frontrunner to open alongside Jos Buttler with Sam Billings slotting into the middle order, but Eoin Morgan was keeping his cards so close to his chest that he threw out the possibility of a bowling all-rounder to replace Roy. Jack Rathborn 10 November 2021 12:20 1636546555 England vs New Zealand: Talking points ahead of T20 World Cup semi-final “Absolute ecstasy for England. Agony, agony for New Zealand” The now unforgettable words from commentator and former Black Caps wicketkeeper Ian Smith that greeted England prevailing “by the barest of all margins” in the greatest World Cup final – perhaps in any sport – of all. The sides will be keen to play down the encounter two years ago, having come up against each other on a number of occasions since then. New Zealand have certainly moved on, as they shed their bridesmaids tags by winning the inaugural World Test Championship after beating India in the Ageas Bowl final in June. Jack Rathborn 10 November 2021 12:15 1636546310 Eoin Morgan hails England’s battling performances at T20 World Cup Eoin Morgan downplayed finding some semblance of form at the T20 World Cup but took immense comfort in England battling away in a situation he suspects was “as bad as it’s going to be” in a 26-run win against Sri Lanka Morgan came into the contest averaging a paltry 12.71 from 13 T20 internationals this year, having endured a miserable conclusion to the Indian Premier League with eight single-digit scores in his last nine innings there. He looked especially ill-at-ease on a slow, low Sharjah surface although so too did the in-form Jos Buttler as they were suffocated by some canny bowling and smart field placings by Sri Lanka on a muggy evening. While Buttler’s maiden T20 international ton catapulted England up to 163 for four from 47 for three at halfway, Morgan clattered three sixes as he accelerated from nine off 20 balls to finish with 40 from 36 deliveries. Jack Rathborn 10 November 2021 12:11 1636546275 England reaching T20 World Cup final would be ‘hell of an achievement’, Eoin Morgan claims Eoin Morgan believes England reaching the T20 World Cup final would rank among their best accomplishments after Jason Roy added his name to an extended list of absentees. Morgan was reticent to discuss the identity of Roy’s replacement although Sam Billings has been tipped to come into the middle-order with Jonny Bairstow catapulted up from No 4 to open alongside the in-form Jos Buttler. As they will be without several key figures, Morgan suggested they should not be heavily fancied in Abu Dhabi although he indicated that victory would be a significant moment for his team. “I wouldn’t say strong favourites,” he said. “New Zealand have a full strength squad, we’ve obviously been hampered with a lot of injuries throughout this tournament. Jack Rathborn 10 November 2021 12:11 1636546238 England vs New Zealand: prediction England have been explosive throughout the tournament, but without Jason Roy the task just got a bit tougher. Much will depend on the brilliance of Jos Buttler, and if he performs then England should narrowly prevail. Jack Rathborn 10 November 2021 12:10 1636546204 England vs New Zealand: squads England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Jack Rathborn 10 November 2021 12:10

