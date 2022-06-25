England vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch third Test match at Headingley online today

England have a platform to build on for day three as they take on New Zealand today in the third and final Test match of the series at Headingley.

The hosts have already secured the series victory having earned an insurmountable 2-0 lead over the first two Tests at Lord’s and Trent Bridge.

However, New Zealand posted a total of 329 in their first innings, mostly thanks to the batting of the in-form Daryl Mitchell who registered his third century of the series.

And England initially struggled in their response, with Trent Boult getting the ball moving through the Yorkshire air with some quick wickets, before Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton counter-attacked to bring the hosts right back into the contest, just 65 runs behind with four wickets in hand.

When does play start?

England take on New Zealand at Headingley today in day three of the third Test. Play is scheduled to get underway at 11am BST.

How to watch on TV and online

The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket. Subscribers can stream the action online via the Sky app and website.

Day two recap

Jonny Bairstow was England’s century-scoring hero once again as he led debutant Jamie Overton in a thrilling partnership that turned the Headingley Test against New Zealand on its head.

England looked to be imploding when the duo came together at 55-6 on day two, light years away from the tourists’ 329 all out, but they were rescued by Bairstow’s fearless 130 not out and an unbeaten 89 from Overton in his first international innings.

The pair plundered 209 runs from just 223 balls to close on 264-6 – a lightning-fast rate in any circumstances, let alone having seen their team’s top six dismissed in the space of 12 calamitous overs.

Bairstow’s blistering 136 in last week’s victory at Trent Bridge was the innings of a lifetime but the Yorkshireman somehow produced a knock worthy of its predecessor at his beloved home ground.

With the series already won, England captain Ben Stokes promised his team’s first priority was to deliver entertainment and it is Bairstow who took top billing in their variety act, flogging a high-class Kiwi attack to the boundary on 21 occasions.

Such was the exhilarating manner of his 95-ball ton, a fluid, crowd-pleasing affair that appeared to drag Overton along in its slipstream, it was hard to believe that England were still 65 behind at stumps.

Bairstow has been playing Test cricket for a decade but four of his 10 centuries have come in the past seven games, all against a backdrop of adversity, and it is now certain that the 32-year-old is in the midst of a golden phase that once looked unlikely to materialise.

Overton, picked for his 90mph bowling rather than his abilities as a number eight, ended agonisingly close to announcing his arrival on the biggest stage with the second first-class century of his career but already has a share of England’s best ever seventh-wicket partnership.

