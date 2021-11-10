England vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch T20 World Cup semi-final online and on TV today

England will meet New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semi-finals today, two years after their famous encounter in the ODI World Cup final at Lord’s.

England won a dramatic match that day which went down to the final ball of the Super Over, and became world champions.

New Zealand are the current Test world champions but it is England who come into the final four of the shorter format as favourites, with Australia and Pakistan to play in Wednesday’s other semi-final.

However, England lost the final game of the group stage to South Africa and are now without Jason Roy, ruled out through injury.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the match?

England vs New Zealand starts at 2pm GMT today, Wednesday 10 November, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

How to watch it

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, on both its Cricket and Main Event channels, with coverage starting from 1.30pm. Customers can stream the game online via the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app.

England are without Jason Roy after he suffered a calf injury against South Africa, with James Vince coming into the squad to replace him. New Zealand are likely to be unchanged from the XI which cursed past Afghanistan on Sunday.

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Prediction

England have been explosive throughout the tournament, but without Jason Roy the task just got a bit tougher. Much will depend on the brilliance of Jos Buttler, and if he performs then England should narrowly prevail.

